Senators' Dion Phaneuf: Contributes in third straight game

Phaneuf picked up an assist in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over Colorado.

Phaneuf extended his streak to three assists in three games, the second time he's had such a run this year. With nine points in 15 games (six being assists) he's on track for his fifth-straight year of 20-plus helpers.

