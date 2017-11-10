Senators' Dion Phaneuf: Contributes in third straight game
Phaneuf picked up an assist in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over Colorado.
Phaneuf extended his streak to three assists in three games, the second time he's had such a run this year. With nine points in 15 games (six being assists) he's on track for his fifth-straight year of 20-plus helpers.
