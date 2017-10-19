Senators' Dion Phaneuf: Dealing with minor ailment
Phaneuf is suffering from a minor injury, but is not expected to miss any game action, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
Even with the return of Erik Karlsson from injury, Phaneuf still logged 22 minutes of ice time against Vancouver on Tuesday. Depending on the nature of his malady, the 32-year-old could see slightly less ice against the Devils on Thursday, but should still factor into the power play.
