Senators' Dion Phaneuf: Has pair of assists

Phaneuf dished out two helpers in a 6-5 win over the Islanders on Friday.

Phaneuf seemed to have left his scoring back in Sweden, as he hadn't found the score sheet since the Senators returned from their trip to Stockholm, a nine-game drought. His owners will be hoping December proves more fruitful than November did.

