Senators' Dion Phaneuf: May be on trade block

Phaneuf was pulled from Tuesday's game against the Penguins to be traded to Los Angeles, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports.

Nothing is official yet, but yanking the veteran blueliner from the game without an injury is a clear sign that Ottawa is serious about trading him to the Kings, who are in the midst of the playoff hunt. Phaneuf would likely slot into a top-four defensive role in Los Angeles if this becomes official.

