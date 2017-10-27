Senators' Dion Phaneuf: Nets power-play marker against Flyers
Phaneuf scored for the second straight game Thursday against Philadelphia.
Phaneuf has been producing well this season, netting three goals in 10 contests. He's currently riding a three-game point streak and on track to surpass the 30 points he posted in 2016-17. The veteran rearguard isn't an elite offensive blueliner, but his quality ice time and role on the power play makes him serviceable in most fantasy formats.
More News
-
Senators' Dion Phaneuf: Dealing with minor ailment•
-
Senators' Dion Phaneuf: Scores lone goal for team•
-
Senators' Dion Phaneuf: Available to maximum of 12 teams•
-
Senators' Dion Phaneuf: Electing to stay in Ottawa•
-
Senators' Dion Phaneuf: Could be headed for Vegas•
-
Senators' Dion Phaneuf: Hampered by injury in playoffs•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...