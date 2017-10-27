Senators' Dion Phaneuf: Nets power-play marker against Flyers

Phaneuf scored for the second straight game Thursday against Philadelphia.

Phaneuf has been producing well this season, netting three goals in 10 contests. He's currently riding a three-game point streak and on track to surpass the 30 points he posted in 2016-17. The veteran rearguard isn't an elite offensive blueliner, but his quality ice time and role on the power play makes him serviceable in most fantasy formats.