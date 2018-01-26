Senators' Dion Phaneuf: Notches two helpers in loss

Phaneuf registered two assists during Thursday's 3-2 loss to Boston.

Amazingly, Phaneuf has only marked the scoresheet three times through his past 30 games, and he's recorded two assists in each outing. As a result, he's collected just three goals and 15 points through 45 games. His power-play points (four) and PIM (27) are also way down, so there aren't many settings where the 32-year-old veteran is providing value.