Senators' Dion Phaneuf: Notches two helpers in loss
Phaneuf registered two assists during Thursday's 3-2 loss to Boston.
Amazingly, Phaneuf has only marked the scoresheet three times through his past 30 games, and he's recorded two assists in each outing. As a result, he's collected just three goals and 15 points through 45 games. His power-play points (four) and PIM (27) are also way down, so there aren't many settings where the 32-year-old veteran is providing value.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...