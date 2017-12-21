Senators' Dion Phaneuf: Officially out Thursday
Phaneuf (personal) will not play Thursday night against the Lightning, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
There had been a sliver of hope that Phaneuf would join the team in Tampa, but it appears that he's stayed back home to attend to his personal matter. Rookie defenseman Andreas Englund was called up from AHL Belleville as an insurance option with Phaneuf unable to go.
