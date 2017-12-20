Senators' Dion Phaneuf: Puts up minus-4 in loss

Phaneuf posted his worst plus-minus of the season in a loss to Minnesota on Tuesday.

Making matters worse is that it was the most ice time Guy Boucher has given Phaneuf since Nov. 4. Much like the Senators' defense as a whole, he's better than he showed against the Wild, but both he and his team need to step up their games if they're going to be factors when the calendar turns to 2018.

