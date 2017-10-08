Senators' Dion Phaneuf: Scores lone goal for team
Phaneuf scored an unassisted, even-strength goal Saturday, but the Senators lost to the Red Wings 2-1 in the shootout.
One of the best multi-category contributors the NHL has to offer, Phaneuf added 30 points, 100 PIM, 16 power-play points, 132 hits and 156 blocked shots last year during his first go-around with the Senators. As a result, he's a must-own in roto formats.
