Senators' Dion Phaneuf: Sets up teammates twice

Phaneuf chipped in a pair of assists in a 5-4 win over Columbus on Friday.

Phaneuf hasn't been much of a contributor this season, managing just four points in all of December. If he's still on your roster, now's the time to look in another direction to try to make up for his weaknesses

