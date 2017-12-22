Senators' Dion Phaneuf: Skipping trip to Florida
Phaneuf (personal) will not join the team on its trip to Florida on Saturday, Don Brennan of the Ottawa Sun reports.
Phaneuf continues to tend to the birth of his child and is scheduled to miss his second straight game as a result. Ben Harpur drew into the lineup in his place Thursday and likely represents the top candidate to do so again Saturday. Phaneuf's next opportunity to rejoin his teammates arrives Wednesday against the Bruins.
