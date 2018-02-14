Senators' Dion Phaneuf: Suffers mystery injury Tuesday
Phaneuf (undisclosed) won't return to Tuesday's game against the Penguins, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
Phaneuf only has one assist in six February games, but he continues to contribute in other ways with 18 hits, 19 blocked shots and one fight in that stretch. If this injury will keep the veteran blueliner out of Thursday's game against Buffalo, Fredrik Claesson will likely slot in while the Sens call up a depth defenseman from the minors.
