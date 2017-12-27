Senators' Dion Phaneuf: Will play Wednesday
Phaneuf (personal) will return to the lineup for Wednesday's clash with the Bruins.
Phaneuf has missed the Senators' last two games while attending to a personal matter, but the veteran blueliner will return to a second-pairing role for Wednesday's contest. The 2003 first-round pick has notched three goals and 11 points in 32 games this campaign.
