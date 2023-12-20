Kubalik scored a goal in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Coyotes.

This was Kubalik's third goal over the last six games, following a stretch of eight contests without a point for the 28-year-old winger. He's mainly played in a middle-six role this season, which has limited his offense in a top-heavy forward group. Kubalik has seven goals, one helper, 43 shots on net and a minus-13 rating through 27 appearances.