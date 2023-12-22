Kubalik provided an assist in Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Avalanche.

Kubalik hasn't generated a lot of offense this season, and when he does contribute, he's usually the one scoring. Instead, he set up Ridly Greig's first-period marker in Thursday's game. Kubalik has four points over his last seven outings and nine points with 43 shots on net and a minus-12 rating over 28 contests for the year. The Senators have a strong top six, so Kubalik is likely to remain on the third line unless injuries open up spots higher in the lineup.