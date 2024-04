Kubalik has recovered from his undisclosed injury, but he will be a healthy scratch Thursday versus Tampa Bay, per Dean Brown of the Senators Radio Network.

It was previously reported that Kubalik wouldn't play against the Lightning, but it initially seemed like his absence was due to an injury rather than a coach's decision. He has 11 goals, 15 points and 54 hits in 72 outings in 2023-24. This will be Kubalik's third straight contest out of the lineup.