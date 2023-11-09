Kubalik scored two goals, including the game-winner on the power play, in Wednesday's 6-3 victory over the Maple Leafs.

After getting Ottawa on the board midway through the first period, Kubalik broke open a 3-3 tie in the third when he attempted to pass the puck to Claude Giroux in front of the net, only for it to deflect off Mark Giordano's skate past Joseph Woll. Kubalik kicked off the season with a seven-game point drought, but since then he's come alive, scoring four goals in the last four games. The 28-year-old has never been able to fully recapture the 30-goal form he displayed in his 2019-20 rookie season with Chicago, but he's capable of scoring in bunches and could have some short-term fantasy appeal.