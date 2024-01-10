Kubalik scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Flames.

Kubalik beat the buzzer in the first period to give the Senators a 2-1 lead. The winger has two goals and an assist over his last five games, playing mainly in a third-line role. With the Senators' forward group essentially 100 percent, there's little chance of Kubalik moving up any time soon. He's at nine goals, three assists, 57 shots on net and a minus-14 rating through 36 appearances.