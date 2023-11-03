Kubalik scored a power play goal in the Senators 3-2 loss to the Kings on Thursday.
It was Kubalik's second goal of the season and first with the man-advantage. Kubalik has yet to pick up an assist in nine games. He had 20 goals and 25 assists in 81 games last season, so he is capable of more scoring.
