Detroit traded Kubalik, Donovan Sebrango and two 2024 draft picks to Ottawa in exchange for Alex DeBrincat on Sunday.

Kubalik was impressive with the Red Wings last season, tallying 20 goals and 45 points across 81 games. It was his first 20-goal output since pocketing 30 during his 2019-20 rookie campaign. The 27-year-old should slide into a middle-six role with the Senators during the 2023-24 campaign. Kubalik is currently slated to become an unrestricted free agent in 2024.