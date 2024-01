Kubalik (hip) is not expected back in the lineup against Montreal on Tuesday.

Kubalik will have to wait at least one more contest to try to end his five-game pointless streak during which he registered four shots, two PIM and two hits while averaging 11:58 of ice time. With just 12 points through 41 games this season, the 28-year-old winger could be in danger of missing the 30-point threshold for the first time in his five-year NHL career.