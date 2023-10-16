Kubalik went scoreless in Sunday's 5-2 win against the Lightning.

Kubalik posted 20 goals and 45 points across 81 games in his only NHL campaign with the Red Wings last season, and he was inked by the Senators for some added scoring punch. He is scoreless in three games, and he has taken just one shot on goal in the past two outings after going for three shots in Carolina in the opener. Be patient, as Kubalik should still be able to reach 35-40 points.