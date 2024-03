Kubalik scored a power-play goal in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Kings.

Kubalik opened the scoring at 7:33 of the first period. The goal was Kubalik's 10th of the season, but it took him a long time to get there -- he entered Thursday on a 20-game goal drought, a span in which he had just one assist. The 28-year-old winger is at 14 points, 69 shots on net, 39 hits and a minus-23 rating over 57 appearances in a disappointing first season with the Senators.