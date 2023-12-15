Kubalik scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 4-2 loss to St. Louis.

Kubalik went 10 games without a goal from early November to early December but has now bent the twine in two of his last three outings. With just seven points through the opening 24 games of the season, the 28-year-old winger is well off his pace from previous years and looks poised to miss the 30-point mark for the first time in his five-year NHL career.