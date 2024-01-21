Kubalik will miss Sunday's matchup against Philadelphia due to a minor hip injury, according to TSN 1200 Ottawa.

Kubalik will be replaced in the lineup by Shane Pinto, who will make his season debut after serving his 41-game suspension for violating the NHL's sports wagering rules. The 28-year-old Kubalik has accounted for nine goals, 12 points, 61 shots on net and 22 hits over 41 outings this season.