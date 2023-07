The Senators acquired Sebrango, Dominik Kubalik and two draft picks in exchange for Alex DeBrincat on Sunday.

Sebrango was a third-round selection in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. He split time between AHL Grand Rapids and ECHL Toledo last season, totaling five goals and 19 points across 62 games. The 21-year-old blueliner will likely report to AHL Belleville for the 2023-24 campaign.