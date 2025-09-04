Sebrango signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Senators on Wednesday, per PuckPedia.

Sebrango made his first two NHL appearances last season, averaging 10:19 of ice time with a minus-1 rating and no points. The 23-year-old blueliner will compete for a spot with the Senators in training camp, but he'll likely spend much of 2025-26 with AHL Belleville. He had 20 points in 50 contests with Belleville in 2024-25.