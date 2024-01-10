Batherson notched a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Flames.

Batherson has two assists over his last five games, a slowdown from his rather productive December (17 points in 15 contests). The winger helped out on a Brady Tkachuk tally in the second period. Batherson is up to 31 points (eight on the power play), 40 hits, 28 PIM and a minus-2 rating over 36 appearances this season, mainly in a top-six role with power-play time.