Batherson registered a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win over Montreal. He also added two PIM and two hits.

Batherson picked up both of his points in the game's first 10 minutes, driving hard to the net to beat Carey Price for his fifth goal of the season just 1:36 in, then setting up Brady Tkachuk's power-play tally just over eight minutes later. It was the second consecutive two-point game for the 22-year-old, who is on a three-game point streak (three goals, two assists). Batherson has 12 points in 21 games on the season.