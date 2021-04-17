Batherson had two goals and an assist in a 4-0 win over Montreal on Saturday.

He set up the first goal on a broken play, snapped the puck between Carey Price's pads in the second period and then notched his second on the power play in the third period. Batherson's development has been solid, considering he toils on a team that's near the bottom of the league. He has 13 goals and 12 assists in 44 games.