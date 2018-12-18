Batherson was reassigned to AHL Belleville on Tuesday.

Batherson teased fantasy owners by producing two goals and three helpers over his first three NHL games, only to slump through four- and eight-game point droughts in subsequent stretches leading up to his demotion. Still, there's plenty to like about Batherson's long-term upside. We're talking about a guy who cranked out 51 goals and 86 assists over 122 games in the QMJHL and led that league in assists (20) and points (33) in the 2017-18 campaign.