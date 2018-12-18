Senators' Drake Batherson: Bound for AHL
Batherson was reassigned to AHL Belleville on Tuesday.
Batherson teased fantasy owners by producing two goals and three helpers over his first three NHL games, only to slump through four- and eight-game point droughts in subsequent stretches leading up to his demotion. Still, there's plenty to like about Batherson's long-term upside. We're talking about a guy who cranked out 51 goals and 86 assists over 122 games in the QMJHL and led that league in assists (20) and points (33) in the 2017-18 campaign.
