Batherson scored the game-winning goal on three shots in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Ducks.

Batherson's tally with 1:58 left in the third period stood as the game-winner. He's gone seven games without a multi-point effort, picking up two goals and two assists in that span. For the season, the winger is up to seven goals, 19 points, 35 shots on net, 29 hits and a plus-6 rating over 17 appearances. Batherson should remain a consistent force in the Senators' offense while logging top-six minutes and power-play time.