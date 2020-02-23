Senators' Drake Batherson: Bumped to minors
The Senators reassigned Batherson to AHL Belleville on Sunday.
This news is evidence that both Tyler Ennis (not injury related) and Vladislav Namestnikov (not injury related) are likely to return to the lineup for Monday's game against Columbus. Batherson has been solid for the Senators this campaign, racking up 10 points in 23 games.
