Batherson was recalled from AHL Belleville on Monday.

This is interesting, because Batherson has yet to play in the NHL. In fact, as recently as last season he was in the QMJHL, so he's new to the whole "professional hockey" thing. However, the Senators must think there is something interesting in the 20-year-old's game, though it remains to be seen how much he plays, if at all.

