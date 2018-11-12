Senators' Drake Batherson: Called up from AHL
Batherson was recalled from AHL Belleville on Monday.
This is interesting, because Batherson has yet to play in the NHL. In fact, as recently as last season he was in the QMJHL, so he's new to the whole "professional hockey" thing. However, the Senators must think there is something interesting in the 20-year-old's game, though it remains to be seen how much he plays, if at all.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...