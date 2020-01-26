Senators' Drake Batherson: Called up from Belleville
The Senators recalled Batherson from AHL Belleville on Sunday.
Ottawa will bring Batherson and Filip Chlapik back from the minors as the Senators kick off their second-half slate with a matchup Monday against the Devils. Batherson, 21, has skated in nine games for Ottawa this season, totaling two points and six PIM.
More News
-
Senators' Drake Batherson: Shipped to minors•
-
Senators' Drake Batherson: Gets promotion Saturday•
-
Senators' Drake Batherson: Shipped down to minors•
-
Senators' Drake Batherson: Makes Opening Night roster•
-
Senators' Drake Batherson: Sent back to minors•
-
Senators' Drake Batherson: Promoted from minors•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.