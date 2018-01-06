Batherson assisted on the game-winning goal during Team Canada's 3-1 win over Sweden in the final of the 2018 World Junior Championship in Buffalo.

There's a legitimate case that no player skyrocketed their prospect status more than Batherson during this tournament. He finished with seven goals and an assist, and after showing high-end skill and finesse leading into the championship game, his board work and physicality were on full display Friday. With under two minutes remaining in regulation against the Swedes, Batherson won a puck battle down low in the offensive zone to record the secondary assist on Tyler Steenburgen's game-winning tally. The 19-year-old QMJHL star is slated to be dealt to Blainville-Boisbriand Armada following the tournament, and being closer to Ottawa bodes well for Batherson's career trajectory in the pros. The Sens appear to have landed a late-blooming gem in the fourth round of the 2017 draft. Dynasty owners will want to check his availability.