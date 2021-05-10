Batherson posted an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Sunday's 6-1 loss to the Flames.
Batherson has collected nine points in his last 11 outings. The 23-year-old winger brings a physical edge to a top-six role with 34 points, 97 hits, 109 shots on net and a minus-17 rating in 55 contests this season. Fifteen of his points have come with the man advantage.
More News
-
Senators' Drake Batherson: One of each Thursday•
-
Senators' Drake Batherson: Big game lifts team to win•
-
Senators' Drake Batherson: Running hot and cold•
-
Senators' Drake Batherson: Ices road win•
-
Senators' Drake Batherson: Two snipes in win•
-
Senators' Drake Batherson: Pockets power-play helper•