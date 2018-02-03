Batherson picked up a hat trick in QMJHL Blainville-Boisbriand's 5-4 win over Drummondville on Friday.

A gold medalist with Team Canada in the recently completed World Juniors, Batherson now has five goals and 17 points in 10 games with the Armada after his trade from Cape Breton in early January. A fourth-round pick of Ottawa in 2016, Batherson has gone from a virtual unknown to a quality prospect in less than a year. His overall numbers this season (22 goals, 56 points in 34 games) are exceptional and Batherson's transition to the professional ranks in 2018-19 should be fascinating to watch.