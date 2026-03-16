Batherson scored two goals, one on the power play and the other the game-winner, in Sunday's 7-4 victory over San Jose.

The 27-year-old winger was the recipient of an absurd amount of puck luck Sunday. Batherson's first goal came when Sharks defenseman Mario Ferraro re-directed his centering pass into his own net in the first period, while the other came when Artem Zub's point shot in the third deflected home off Batherson's arm. It still goes down as Batherson's fourth multi-goal performance in the last eight games, and on the season he's up to 27 goals and 59 points in 63 contests -- putting him one tally away from tying his career high, and one point away from his fourth straight 60-point campaign.