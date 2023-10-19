Batherson registered two assists in Wednesday's 6-1 win over the Capitals.
Batherson had gone without a point over the first three games of the season, but he sparked instant chemistry with Josh Norris. Batherson set up both of Norris' goals in the contest, including one on the power play. The 25-year-old Batherson has added eight shots on goal, three hits, two PIM and a minus-2 rating over four outings. The Senators can roll three scoring lines now, which should bolster the winger's potential on offense.
