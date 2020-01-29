Batherson registered two assists with one shot and four hits in Tuesday's 5-2 win over Buffalo.

The 21-year-old was recalled from AHL Belleville on Sunday and has made an immediate impact with three assists in his first two games. Batherson, who is in his third stint with the Senators this season, racked up 14 goals and 32 assists in 37 games for Belleville. He should get an extended look with the big club the rest of the way, particularly if the Senators ship out any veteran forwards at next month's trade deadline.