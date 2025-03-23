Batherson scored a goal on four shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Devils.

Batherson has four goals and three assists over his last six contests as he continues a productive run. The 26-year-old reached the 20-goal mark for the third year in a row with his second-period tally Saturday. He's up to 56 points -- 10 back of matching his career-best total from last season -- and he's added 149 shots on net, 116 hits and a minus-9 rating across 69 outings.