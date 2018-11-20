Senators' Drake Batherson: Excelling at top level
Batherson converted a power-play scoring chance to complement an even-strength assist in Monday's 7-5 home loss to the Panthers.
Batherson -- who was Ottawa's fourth-round (121st overall) selection from the 2017 draft -- appears unfazed by the heightened competition of the NHL. He's uncorked two goals, three assists and a plus-2 rating over his first three games at the top level, and the prospect's profile looks even better when you consider he's garnered a pair of power-play goals between nearly three minutes of man-advantage ice time. Look no further if you need help on the wing and Batherson is available in your fantasy league.
