Batherson tallied an assist and fired two shots on net in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flyers.

Batherson plated the primary helper for linemate Tim Stutzle to put home Sunday's game-winning tally. The assist brought Batherson point streak up to five games, which is tied for his second-longest streak of the year. Overall, the 26-year-old winger has 41 assists, 64 points and 186 shots on net across 80 appearances this season. With two games left in Ottawa's regular season, Batherson is closing in on his career high in points of 66 from a season ago. If he's able to keep his point streak and put together a multi-point performance, he can chalk 2024-25 as a new career year.