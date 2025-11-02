Batherson scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to Montreal. He also racked up two PIM, three shots on goal, four hits and a plus-1 rating.

Batherson continues to play at a high level for the Senators this season and has been on a tear of late, posting four multi-point performances over his last five contests. During that five-game stretch, Batherson has notched 11 points (five goals, six assists), 14 shots on goal and nine hits.