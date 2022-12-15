Batherson scored a goal and added an assist -- both on the power play -- in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Canadiens.

Batherson gave the Senators a 2-0 lead 5:41 into the second before helping Brady Tkachuk extend it to 3-0 just 2:21 later. Montreal stemmed the bleeding and got two back in the third, but Ottawa held on to improve to 7-2-1 in its last 10 games. Batherson has contributed three goals and nine assists during this 10-game stretch, including at least one point in each of the past six.