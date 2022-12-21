Batherson scored a first-period goal during a 5-1 loss to the host Jets on Tuesday.
Batherson, who has collected four tallies in four outings, extended his point streak to nine games (six goals, seven assists). The 24-year-old right winger's power-play marker off a one-timer near the left face-off circle pulled the Senators to within 2-1 midway through the first period. Batherson, who generated a game-high six shots, posted a minus-3 rating during the defeat.
More News
-
Senators' Drake Batherson: Lights lamp twice Saturday•
-
Senators' Drake Batherson: Extends point streak to six games•
-
Senators' Drake Batherson: Extends power-play aid•
-
Senators' Drake Batherson: Gets two points Saturday•
-
Senators' Drake Batherson: Nabs assist in overtime loss•
-
Senators' Drake Batherson: Scores in loss•