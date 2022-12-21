Batherson scored a first-period goal during a 5-1 loss to the host Jets on Tuesday.

Batherson, who has collected four tallies in four outings, extended his point streak to nine games (six goals, seven assists). The 24-year-old right winger's power-play marker off a one-timer near the left face-off circle pulled the Senators to within 2-1 midway through the first period. Batherson, who generated a game-high six shots, posted a minus-3 rating during the defeat.