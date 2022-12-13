Batherson was credited with an assist during a 3-0 win over the visiting Ducks on Monday.

Batherson extended his point streak to five games (two goals, five assists) Monday, helping Alex DeBrincat secure his second power-play tally. The 24-year-old right winger has collected five power-play points during the streak. Batherson, who has earned a helper in three straight games, contributed three shots and three hits in the win.