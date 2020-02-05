Senators' Drake Batherson: Finding his offensive game
Batherson tallied a power-play goal on three shots and added three hits in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Ducks.
The 21-year-old is starting to hit his stride at the NHL level, picking up five points (one goal, four assists) in his last five games. He's only generated seven shots on goal in those five games, but the recent uptick in production is an encouraging sign nonetheless.
