Senators' Drake Batherson: Finds twine in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Batherson scored a goal on five shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Canadiens.
Batherson has two goals over his last four games. The 27-year-old winger snapped his first multi-game slump with the tally, but he's been more consistent than explosive on offense for the season, aside from a stretch in late October. He's collected nine goals, 22 points, 50 shots on net, 36 hits and a plus-4 rating over 23 appearances, putting him on pace for similar production to the last three years.
